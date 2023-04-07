 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Barbie’ Movie Memes, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s Horse Riding Date, and Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding Special

Liz, Kate, and Amelia also dive into this week’s Cringe Mode, 2004’s ‘Ella Enchanted’

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Warner Bros. Pictures


The full trailer for the Barbie movie dropped this week and spawned many new memes along with it (1:00). Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were photographed on a horse riding date (11:15). This week’s Cringe Mode is the 2004 Anne Hathaway movie Ella Enchanted (17:51). And what’s the point of a whole TV special about Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding (38:49)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Additional Production: Chloe Clark

