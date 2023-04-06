 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are the Eagles Eyeing Georgia DL Jalen Carter at No. 10 Overall? And Phillies’ Very Early Season Slump.

Plus, did Joel Embiid lock up the MVP with his 52-point performance against the Celtics?

By Sheil Kapadia
Sheil and Cliff got the chance to visit Yankee Stadium as the Phillies lost two out of three to the Bronx Bombers in the early season matchup. Where is the current panic meter for the Phils after getting out to a 1-5 start? Plus, Jalen Carter visited the Eagles, who currently hold the no. 10 overall pick. Could the Birds be seeking another Dawg to add to the line? Did Joel Embiid lock up the MVP with his 52-point performance against the Celtics?

Please leave us a voicemail! 215-315-7982

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Cliff Augustin

