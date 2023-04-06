 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Disney vs. DeSantis: Who Will Win

Matt is joined by Puck senior political correspondent Tara Palmeri to discuss the ongoing battle between Disney and Florida governor Ron DeSantis

By Matthew Belloni
US-POLITICS-DESANTIS Photo by CHENEY ORR/AFP via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Puck senior political correspondent Tara Palmeri to discuss the ongoing battle between Disney and Florida governor Ron DeSantis regarding a proposed bill that would increase government oversight over Reedy Creek—a special district that was created by Disney and is responsible for governing the area surrounding Walt Disney World.

They discuss Bob Iger calling DeSantis’s actions “anti-business” and “anti-Florida,” the downsides of Disney getting political, how much this could damage DeSantis politically, and ultimately who will come out on top. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction about the opening weekend for Ben Affleck’s new sports drama, Air.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click this link: puck.news/thetown

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Tara Palmeri
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Depeche Mode: Part 2 With Patrik Sandberg

Yasi and Patrik return to hack their way through the second half of Depeche Mode’s monster career

By Yasi Salek

Buying and Selling Current Food Trends With Noelle Cornelio and Euno Leed

The group takes turns buying or selling current trends in the food world, including Instacart, boneless wings, buffets, and butter flights

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

2023 NFL Draft: Team Needs and Predictions

The guys debate what teams should do with their respective first-round picks

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more

Trial Royale: The Nicolas Cage Match. Round One—Un-Caged Division

In this multi-week Trial Royale, we’re pitting Nicolas Cage movies against each other to determine his best movie ever. First up? The Un-Caged division.

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

The Six Teams That Are Winning the NFL Offseason … So Far

This time of year, much of the focus is on big signings and trades. But under-the-radar moves are often what put teams over the top—and these six franchises could all make leaps in 2023 because of them.

By Steven Ruiz

‘Survivor’ Season 44, Episode 6

Omar Zaheer of ‘Survivor’ Season 42 joins to talk about the new era of the series

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee