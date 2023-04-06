Disney vs. DeSantis: Who Will Win



Matt is joined by Puck senior political correspondent Tara Palmeri to discuss the ongoing battle between Disney and Florida governor Ron DeSantis regarding a proposed bill that would increase government oversight over Reedy Creek—a special district that was created by Disney and is responsible for governing the area surrounding Walt Disney World.

They discuss Bob Iger calling DeSantis’s actions “anti-business” and “anti-Florida,” the downsides of Disney getting political, how much this could damage DeSantis politically, and ultimately who will come out on top. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction about the opening weekend for Ben Affleck’s new sports drama, Air.

