3PAC’s UFC 287 Preview: Israel Adesanya Seeks Revenge vs. Alex Pereira. And Is This Jorge Masvidal’s Last Stand?

Whether Adesanya is making a mistake by fighting Pereira after losing to him (again) just five months ago (7:27)

Whether an Adesanya win or a Pereira win is better for the UFC (13:00)

Adesanya’s mental approach in a fight against a man who coach Eugene Bateman considers to be “the greatest KO artist of all time” (16:36)

Official predictions for the main event (23:10)

Jorge Masvidal’s homecoming against Gilbert Burns, and whether this could be the last time we see Masvidal in the Octagon (29:45)

If Kevin Holland can get back on track against Santiago Ponzinibbio (41:15) and more!

