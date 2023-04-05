 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

3PAC’s UFC 287 Preview: Israel Adesanya Seeks Revenge vs. Alex Pereira. And Is This Jorge Masvidal’s Last Stand?

Just days before Israel Adesanya looks to settle the score with nemesis Alex Pereira in Miami at UFC 287, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy are here to break down yet another massive UFC pay-per-view card

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
UFC 281: Adesanya v Pereira Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images


Just days before Israel Adesanya looks to settle the score with nemesis Alex Pereira in Miami at UFC 287, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy are here to break down yet another massive UFC pay-per-view card. On today’s show, 3PAC discusses:

  • Whether Adesanya is making a mistake by fighting Pereira after losing to him (again) just five months ago (7:27)
  • Whether an Adesanya win or a Pereira win is better for the UFC (13:00)
  • Adesanya’s mental approach in a fight against a man who coach Eugene Bateman considers to be “the greatest KO artist of all time” (16:36)
  • Official predictions for the main event (23:10)
  • Jorge Masvidal’s homecoming against Gilbert Burns, and whether this could be the last time we see Masvidal in the Octagon (29:45)
  • If Kevin Holland can get back on track against Santiago Ponzinibbio (41:15) and more!

Remember, we’re live on Twitter Spaces immediately following the end of UFC 287! Make sure you’re following @ringer on Twitter to get the notification when we go live.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

