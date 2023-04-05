 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are the Pats Shopping Mac?

Plus, the Celtics look comfortable against the Sixers, and Andrew Raycroft talks the Bruins’ historic season

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images


Brian recaps the Celtics’ loss in Philly on Tuesday night, but explains why he isn’t that worried about a potential Celtics-Sixers playoff matchup (0:30). Then, Brian discusses recent Mac Jones rumors, as well as the dysfunction surrounding the QB and the Pats (24:40). Then, Brian chats with NESN’s Andrew Raycroft about the B’s historic season, Bergeron’s legacy, and the Stanley Cup playoffs (43:15). Brian ends with some thoughts on another Sox loss to the Pirates (1:17:45). We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Andrew Raycroft
Producer: Jamie McClellanAdditional
Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

