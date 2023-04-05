Are the Pats Shopping Mac?

Brian recaps the Celtics’ loss in Philly on Tuesday night, but explains why he isn’t that worried about a potential Celtics-Sixers playoff matchup (0:30). Then, Brian discusses recent Mac Jones rumors, as well as the dysfunction surrounding the QB and the Pats (24:40). Then, Brian chats with NESN’s Andrew Raycroft about the B’s historic season, Bergeron’s legacy, and the Stanley Cup playoffs (43:15). Brian ends with some thoughts on another Sox loss to the Pirates (1:17:45). We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Andrew Raycroft
Producer: Jamie McClellanAdditional
Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify