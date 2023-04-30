 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Knicks Drop Game 1

Plus, reacting to Rangers-Devils Game 7 and Nora Princiotti talks the NFL draft

By John Jastremski and Nora Princiotti
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


(0:35) — TWITTER SPACES: JJ returns to Spaces to discuss the Knicks’ loss, 108-101, to the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern semifinals, the Yankees slump, and preview Rangers-Devils Game 7.
(39:42) — ZACH BRAZILLER: NY Post Knicks and college sports reporter Zach Braziller returns to discuss the Knicks’ loss, Julius Randle’s return, Jimmy Butler’s ankle injury, and keys for the Knicks to bounce back.
(59:27) — NORA PRINCIOTTI: The Ringer’s Nora Princiotti joins the show to discuss the Jets and Giants draft, Aaron Rodgers on the Jets, Rangers-Devils Game 7, and, of course, Taylor Swift.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Zach Braziller and Nora Princiotti
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

The Bruins Choke. Plus Andrew Callahan on the Pats Draft, and a Preview of Celtics-Sixers With Raheem Palmer.

Brian breaks down Boston’s overtime loss to the Florida Panthers

By Brian Barrett

‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 6 Recap

Bill, Sean, and Joanna discuss Roman’s all-time low and Tom’s comeback

By Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and 1 more

Breaking Down ‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 6: “Living+”

Chris and Andy break down the surprise success of Kendall’s pitch for Living+ and much more

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Steph Curry Snuffed Out the Beam. Now He’ll Face LeBron and the Lakers.

The Kings had no answer for Steph, who dropped 50 in a record-breaking Game 7 outburst to propel Golden State to a tantalizing second-round matchup against the Lakers. Here are five questions that could determine that series’ outcome.

By Michael Pina

Prison Camps for Grannies: Breaking Down Episode 6 of ‘Succession’

As Lukas Matsson closes in on the acquisition of Waystar, Kendall pitches a revolutionary product: fancy retirement homes?

By Miles Surrey

The Legend Steph Curry Drops 50 in Game 7, Suns in Trouble, the Lowry Game, and What Do We Do Now?

Simmons and Russillo discuss the Warriors’ win over the Kings, how the Sacramento should view this season, the Knicks-Heat Game 1, the Celtics-76ers series, and more

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo