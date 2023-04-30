Knicks Drop Game 1



(0:35) — TWITTER SPACES: JJ returns to Spaces to discuss the Knicks’ loss, 108-101, to the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern semifinals, the Yankees slump, and preview Rangers-Devils Game 7.

(39:42) — ZACH BRAZILLER: NY Post Knicks and college sports reporter Zach Braziller returns to discuss the Knicks’ loss, Julius Randle’s return, Jimmy Butler’s ankle injury, and keys for the Knicks to bounce back.

(59:27) — NORA PRINCIOTTI: The Ringer’s Nora Princiotti joins the show to discuss the Jets and Giants draft, Aaron Rodgers on the Jets, Rangers-Devils Game 7, and, of course, Taylor Swift.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Zach Braziller and Nora Princiotti

Producer: Stefan Anderson

