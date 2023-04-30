‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 6 Recap



Bill, Sean, and Joanna are back to break down the sixth episode of Succession Season 4. They discuss how this episode effectively satirizes the tech and Hollywood industries, Kendall Roy in rare form onstage, and Lukas Matsson’s strategy to drive a wedge between the Roy siblings. Along the way, they talk about an all-time low for Roman and his destructive impulsiveness as well as Tom’s comeback. They close by questioning the legitimacy of the Living+ product launch and updating their predictions on who will be running Waystar Royco at the end of the season.

Hosts: Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Joanna Robinson

Producer: Kai Grady

