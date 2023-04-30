 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Winners and Losers of the 2023 NFL Draft

Nora, Steven, and Sheil discuss their winners and losers of the 2023 NFL draft, including what the Patriots’ class means for the future of Mac Jones

By Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and Sheil Kapadia
2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images


Nora, Steven, and Sheil discuss their winners and losers of the 2023 NFL draft, including what the Patriots’ class means for the future of Mac Jones, the Eagles drafting a trio of Georgia Bulldogs defenders, the Cardinals gaining draft capital for next year, and more.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

