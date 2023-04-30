Nora, Steven, and Sheil discuss their winners and losers of the 2023 NFL draft, including what the Patriots’ class means for the future of Mac Jones, the Eagles drafting a trio of Georgia Bulldogs defenders, the Cardinals gaining draft capital for next year, and more.
Hosts: Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
