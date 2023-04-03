 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Well Wishes, Reese Witherspoon’s Divorce, ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Finale, and More

Plus, Jennifer Lawrence’s assistant’s new staffing agency

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-COURT-PALTROW Photo by RICK BOWMER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images


The ladies are back and ready to dish out the latest and greatest in celebrity news. They start off with Gwyneth Paltrow’s viral moment during her recent ski crash trial, where she sarcastically wishes the man who sued her, Terry Sanderson, well. Next, the two discuss Reese Witherspoon recently filing for divorce from Jim Toth, Jennifer Lawrence’s assistant’s new staffing agency, the final episodes of Daisy Jones & the Six (SPOILER 23:59), and more!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

