Who Are the Three Most Interesting Teams in the NFL Draft?

Ahead of the 2023 draft, Sheil and Ben dissect the draft prospects for the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, and Detroit Lions

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
NFL: NOV 24 Bills at Lions Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The 2023 NFL draft is quickly approaching, and Sheil and Ben have dissected where teams are picking, and what they’re going to do with their picks. Who are three most interesting teams heading into the draft? Could it be the Ravens, who might have to replace Lamar Jackson this offseason? The Texans, who currently hold the no. 2 pick, or the Lions, who had an amazing end to the season and hold a plethora of picks?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

