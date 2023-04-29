 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Draft Wrap-Up: Winners, Whiffs, Rookie Awards, and Day 3 Gems

The guys wrap up their NFL draft coverage this season with a recap of Rounds 4-7 as well as an assessment of this year’s draft as a whole

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
2023 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7 Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images


The guys wrap up their NFL draft coverage this season with a recap of Rounds 4-7 as well as an assessment of this year’s draft as a whole. They debate which team won the draft, give out several awards, shout out a few late-round steals, make predictions for OROY and DROY, and much more (3:50). Finally they close with emails (60:09).

Check out our 2023 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

