2023 NFL Draft Wrap-Up: Winners, Whiffs, Rookie Awards, and Day 3 Gems

The guys wrap up their NFL draft coverage this season with a recap of Rounds 4-7 as well as an assessment of this year’s draft as a whole. They debate which team won the draft, give out several awards, shout out a few late-round steals, make predictions for OROY and DROY, and much more (3:50). Finally they close with emails (60:09).
