Eagles Select OL Tyler Steen and S Sydney Brown in the Third Round

Sheil and Ben discuss how these two players can make an impact for the Birds

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

After trading back with the Texans, the Eagles acquired the 65th pick and took Alabama OL Tyler Steen. The Eagles held the following 66th pick as well and selected S Sydney Brown from Illinois in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. Sheil and Ben evaluated both prospects extensively during the pre-draft process and highlighted their strengths and weaknesses. How can both Steen and Brown make an impact for the Birds this upcoming season?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music By: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman

