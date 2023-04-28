 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 6 Precap

Chris and Wos discuss how Kendall Roy’s transparent fronting was consistently tested during the Scandinavian trip

By Chris Ryan and Wosny Lambre
HBO


Chris and Wos start the pod by discussing how Kendall Roy’s transparent fronting was consistently being tested during the Scandinavian trip, and then give flowers to Alexander Skarsgard’s excellent portrayal of Lukas Matsson. They later dive into banquet etiquette, the glaring culture clash between the European and American corporate factions, and how Matsson utilized his imposing presence throughout the retreat (6:04). Next, they attempt to decipher the intricate commentary and interactions between the major players, shine a light on the Tom and Shiv saga, and share their favorite one-liners from Episode 5 (16:48).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Wosny Lambre
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

