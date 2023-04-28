 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rangers Facing Elimination, Aaron Judge Injured, and 2023 NFL Draft Recap

Plus, callers talk Knicks and Jets

By John Jastremski and Daniel Chin
New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils - Game Five Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images


(1:25) — NFL DRAFT: JJ recaps a lackluster draft and reviews the Jets’ and Giants’ picks.

(5:51) — RANGERS-DEVILS: The Rangers get shut out in a pivotal Game 5 and now face elimination on Saturday.

(9:37) — YANKEES: The Yankees win their opener in Texas but await the news on how severe the Aaron Judge injury is.

(11:00) — METS: The Mets avoid being swept by the Nationals and prepare for their division foe, the Atlanta Braves.

(12:30) — KNICKS: JJ gives the keys for the Knicks-Heat series and shares his prediction.

(18:40) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks and Jets.

(26:30) — C-LO: WFAN’s Chris Lopresti returns to discuss the Rangers dropping three straight and what changed with their high-powered offense.

(43:55)— DANIEL CHIN: Daniel Chin joins the show to talk about the Knicks series, Jimmy Butler, Mitchell Robinson, and ‘The Last of Us.’

(62:02) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Chris Lopresti and Daniel Chin
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

