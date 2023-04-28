Rangers Facing Elimination, Aaron Judge Injured, and 2023 NFL Draft Recap



(1:25) — NFL DRAFT: JJ recaps a lackluster draft and reviews the Jets’ and Giants’ picks.

(5:51) — RANGERS-DEVILS: The Rangers get shut out in a pivotal Game 5 and now face elimination on Saturday.

(9:37) — YANKEES: The Yankees win their opener in Texas but await the news on how severe the Aaron Judge injury is.

(11:00) — METS: The Mets avoid being swept by the Nationals and prepare for their division foe, the Atlanta Braves.

(12:30) — KNICKS: JJ gives the keys for the Knicks-Heat series and shares his prediction.

(18:40) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks and Jets.

(26:30) — C-LO: WFAN’s Chris Lopresti returns to discuss the Rangers dropping three straight and what changed with their high-powered offense.

(43:55)— DANIEL CHIN: Daniel Chin joins the show to talk about the Knicks series, Jimmy Butler, Mitchell Robinson, and ‘The Last of Us.’

(62:02) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

