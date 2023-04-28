Texans Trade Up for No. 3, Will Levis Falls, and More Round 1 Instant Reactions

The guys share their instant reactions to the most exciting picks and trades from the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, including the Houston Texans trading up for back-to-back picks in the top three, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson going to the Indianapolis Colts, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis falling outside of Round 1, head-scratching decisions from the Detroit Lions, and more (1:05). Finally, they close with emails and America’s favorite segment: Two Jargons, One Lie (65:23).
Check out our 2023 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady
