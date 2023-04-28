 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lamar Jackson Re-Signs Long Term With the Ravens and Biggest Takeaways From the First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft

Nora and Steven also discuss Kentucky quarterback Will Levis sliding out of the first round

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images


Nora and Steven discuss their biggest takeaways from the first round of the draft. However, they start with the news of Lamar Jackson signing a massive five-year extension with the Baltimore Ravens. They also cover the Ravens’ draft performance on night one, when they added another offensive weapon for Lamar (1:45). They discuss the Texans trading up to get an additional pick in the top three (9:25), Kentucky quarterback Will Levis sliding out of the first round, the Falcons and Lions drafting running backs early (35:30), the Eagles having another great draft (43:35), and much more.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

