Celtics Move On, and the Pats Get a Steal at 17 With Nora Princiotti

Plus, Matt Porter joins to discuss the Bruins-Panthers series and the upcoming game

By Brian Barrett and Nora Princiotti
Brian breaks down the Celtics’ Game 6 win in Atlanta, which sends them through to the next round of the playoffs (0:30). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Nora Princiotti about the Patriots’ first-round draft pick, cornerback Christian Gonzalez (35:30). Finally, The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter joins the podcast to talk about the Bruins-Panthers series with Game 6 coming up on Friday (45:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guests: Nora Princiotti and Matt Porter
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

