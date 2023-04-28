Celtics Move On, and the Pats Get a Steal at 17 With Nora Princiotti



Brian breaks down the Celtics’ Game 6 win in Atlanta, which sends them through to the next round of the playoffs (0:30). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Nora Princiotti about the Patriots’ first-round draft pick, cornerback Christian Gonzalez (35:30). Finally, The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter joins the podcast to talk about the Bruins-Panthers series with Game 6 coming up on Friday (45:30).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guests: Nora Princiotti and Matt Porter

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

