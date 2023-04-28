 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sofia Richie’s Wedding, James Corden’s Final Show, and Ryan Gosling’s Ken Look

Plus, thoughts on the new olive oil Starbucks drink

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Chanel : Outside Arrivals - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images


For some reason, Sofia Richie’s wedding is suddenly all over TikTok (1:00). James Corden’s run on The Late Late Show is ending this week with a lot of promised special guests (16:03). Many stars—like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Glenn Powell, and Sydney Sweeney—were hanging out at CinemaCon 2023 this week (24:14). And will you try the new Starbucks drink with olive oil in it (36:09)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

