Sofia Richie’s Wedding, James Corden’s Final Show, and Ryan Gosling’s Ken Look

For some reason, Sofia Richie’s wedding is suddenly all over TikTok (1:00). James Corden’s run on The Late Late Show is ending this week with a lot of promised special guests (16:03). Many stars—like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Glenn Powell, and Sydney Sweeney—were hanging out at CinemaCon 2023 this week (24:14). And will you try the new Starbucks drink with olive oil in it (36:09)?
Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen
