Latest on Nate Diaz Arrest, BKFC 41 Excitement Levels, and Francis Ngannou to ONE Championship?



On today’s episode, the greatest trio in MMA gathers to talk about everything besides this weekend’s stunning UFC Apex card. On today’s show, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy instead discuss:

The latest news regarding Nate Diaz’s arrest and whether this ultimately helps or hurts his stardom and the promotion of his boxing fight with Jake Paul (3:58)

This weekend’s BKFC main event between Mike Perry and former UFC champion Luke Rockhold and why the guys are giddy for the biggest event in the promotion’s history (15:31)

Cage Warriors 153 and why Petesy feels we might be on the verge of another Irish takeover in the UFC (32:19)

Rumors surrounding Francis Ngannou signing with ONE Championship and whether that’s the best next step for the former UFC heavyweight champion (36:45)

What the UFC should do with Sergei Pavlovich (47:55)

Why the UFC matchmakers made a mistake pairing Dricus Du Plessis with Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 (56:07)

Plus, TST recounts his time at Bellator 295 last Saturday in Hawaii.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas