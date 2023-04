Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney reunite to discuss the true crime drama Love & Death, based on the story of Candy Montgomery (1:00). Then Joanna speaks with show directors David E. Kelley and Lesli Linka Glatter about their collaborative effort on the show (50:00).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney

Guests: Lesli Linka Glatter and David E. Kelley

Producers: Sasha Ashall and Jonathan Kermah

