The ‘Bachelor’ Scoop with Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti



Juliet sits down with one of our favorite couples from The Bachelor, Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, to talk all things Bachelor as well as their personal lives. They discuss what it was like for them to make a guest appearance on this season of Bachelor in Paradise, their thoughts on Zach’s season, Bachelor Nation, and where they see the franchise going. They also heavily discuss their current lives and what they have been up to recently living back on the East Coast.

Host: Juliet Litman

Guests: Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti

Producer: Jade Whaley

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

