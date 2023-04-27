 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The ‘Bachelor’ Scoop with Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti

Jared and Ashley stop in to discuss ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ Zach Shallcross’s season, and where they see the ‘Bachelor’ franchise going

By Juliet Litman
ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” - Season Eight


Juliet sits down with one of our favorite couples from The Bachelor, Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, to talk all things Bachelor as well as their personal lives. They discuss what it was like for them to make a guest appearance on this season of Bachelor in Paradise, their thoughts on Zach’s season, Bachelor Nation, and where they see the franchise going. They also heavily discuss their current lives and what they have been up to recently living back on the East Coast.

Host: Juliet Litman
Guests: Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

