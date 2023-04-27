 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Knicks Advance to the Second Round for the First Time Since 2013

Plus, Charles Davis reveals what positions he thinks the Giants and Jets should address in the NFL draft

By John Jastremski
Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images


(0:35) — TWITTER SPACES: JJ returns to Spaces to discuss the Knicks’ series win over the Cavs. NYK will face the Miami Heat in the second round.
(53:40) — NFL DRAFT: JJ previews what the Jets and Giants should do during the NFL draft on Thursday.
(55:17) — METS: The Mets return from their West Coast trip and lose at home to the Nationals.
(56:00) — YANKEES: The Yankees find a win to end their series against the Twins and head to Texas to face the Rangers.
(58:04) — RANGERS-DEVILS: High stakes for the Rangers and Devils as they prepare for a pivotal Game 5.
(58:35) — ISLANDERS: The Isles force a Game 6 at UBS Arena and look to keep their playoff hopes alive once again.
(58:55) — CHARLES DAVIS: CBS Sports’ Charles Davis returns to discuss what the Giants and Jets should do during the draft and sleepers to look out for.
(88:17)— QUENTIN JOHNSTON: TCU standout WR Quentin Johnston joins the show to discuss how he is preparing for the draft, his influences, and his partnership with Head and Shoulders.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Charles Davis and Quentin Johnston
Producer: Stefan Anderson

