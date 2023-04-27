Knicks Advance to the Second Round for the First Time Since 2013



(0:35) — TWITTER SPACES: JJ returns to Spaces to discuss the Knicks’ series win over the Cavs. NYK will face the Miami Heat in the second round.

(53:40) — NFL DRAFT: JJ previews what the Jets and Giants should do during the NFL draft on Thursday.

(55:17) — METS: The Mets return from their West Coast trip and lose at home to the Nationals.

(56:00) — YANKEES: The Yankees find a win to end their series against the Twins and head to Texas to face the Rangers.

(58:04) — RANGERS-DEVILS: High stakes for the Rangers and Devils as they prepare for a pivotal Game 5.

(58:35) — ISLANDERS: The Isles force a Game 6 at UBS Arena and look to keep their playoff hopes alive once again.

(58:55) — CHARLES DAVIS: CBS Sports’ Charles Davis returns to discuss what the Giants and Jets should do during the draft and sleepers to look out for.

(88:17)— QUENTIN JOHNSTON: TCU standout WR Quentin Johnston joins the show to discuss how he is preparing for the draft, his influences, and his partnership with Head and Shoulders.

