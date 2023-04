Chris and Andy are joined by Mrs. Davis creators Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez to talk about how they came up with the idea for the show in the beginning of the pandemic (5:14), why they decided to play with the ideas of artificial intelligence and religion (34:41), and how Betty Gilpin brought the character of Simone to life (46:32).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Guests: Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez

Producer: Kaya McMullen

