Von Miller and Sauce Gardner Share Their Thoughts on the Aaron Rodgers Trade and NFL Draft Week

Von Miller and Sauce Gardner join to discuss the Aaron Rodgers trade, their experiences with the NFL draft, what makes for good offensive and defensive prospects, and more

By Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones

The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones break down the latest news of NFL draft week. Then, future Bills Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller (9:18) and Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner (23:45) join to share their perspectives on the Aaron Rodgers trade, their experiences with the NFL draft and what the public might not know about it, what makes for good offensive and defensive players in prospects, and more.

Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Lindsay Jones, Von Miller, and Sauce Gardner
Producer: Richie Bozek
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

