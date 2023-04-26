 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Final 2023 NFL Mock Draft

The guys walk through DK’s mock draft one last time, talk about how the Aaron Rodgers trade impacts the draft, and more

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
In the last episode before the 2023 NFL draft, the guys walk through DK’s final mock draft on The Ringer’s 2023 NFL Draft Guide ahead of Round 1 on Thursday (6:23). Along the way, they talk about the New York Jets trade for Aaron Rodgers and how the blockbuster deal impacts the draft (42:40). Finally, they close with a handful of emails (68:25).

Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young (6:52)

Houston Texans: Will Anderson Jr. (10:38)

Arizona Cardinals: Christian Gonzalez (19:00)

Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson (24:33)

Seattle Seahawks: Tyree Wilson (23:01)

Detroit Lions: Devon Witherspoon (31:33)

Las Vegas Raiders: C.J. Stroud (32:07)

Picks 8-10: (37:23)

Picks 11-13 (39:32)

Picks 14-19 (48:11)

Picks 20-32 (54:00)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

