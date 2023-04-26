Came Back From Vegas and the Sox Are Still Bad

Jason starts the pod by going over the events of his Las Vegas vacation, including a complete dissection of the Usher concert he attended. Jason’s fiancée, Dr. Pia Holec, then stops by to share her take on the weekend getaway (27:04). Next, he gets into the Aaron Rodgers trade to the New York Jets and sees an opportunity for Chicago to finally improve their standing in the NFC North, before Bears legend Kyle Long joins in to talk about his life as a top-notch NFL guard (37:41). Jason ends the pod by touching on Lance Lynn, the journalistic perils of making an athlete’s weight an issue, and the White Sox’s current struggles (1:17:11).
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Kyle Long
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton
