An Epic Celtics Collapse With Michael Pina

Plus, Khari Thompson on what the Pats should do with pick 14 in the NFL draft

By Brian Barrett and Michael Pina
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Brian and The Ringer’s Michael Pina react to a stunning Celtics loss to the Hawks and discuss what exactly went wrong (0:30). Then, Radio Boston’s Khari Thompson joins Brian to preview Round 1 of the NFL draft and discuss what the Patriots might do with the 14th pick (28:30). Brian ends with a preview of Game 5 of the Bruins-Panthers series and does a Metric Man breakdown of Chris Sale’s and Garrett Whitlock’s recent starts (1:05:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guests: Michael Pina and Khari Thompson
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

