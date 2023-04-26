An Epic Celtics Collapse With Michael Pina



Brian and The Ringer’s Michael Pina react to a stunning Celtics loss to the Hawks and discuss what exactly went wrong (0:30). Then, Radio Boston’s Khari Thompson joins Brian to preview Round 1 of the NFL draft and discuss what the Patriots might do with the 14th pick (28:30). Brian ends with a preview of Game 5 of the Bruins-Panthers series and does a Metric Man breakdown of Chris Sale’s and Garrett Whitlock’s recent starts (1:05:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guests: Michael Pina and Khari Thompson

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

