Which Team Down 3-1 Has the Best Chance to Come Back? Plus, NFL Draft Preview and Best Bets.

The East Coast Bias boys react to Jimmy Butler’s epic Game 4 performance (1:00) before discussing which team down 3-1 has the best chance to mount a comeback (16:00). Then, they update their Warriors-Kings picks (31:00), Raheem reveals tonight’s bet for The Hundred (42:00), and they try to figure out why Will Levis’s odds to be selected first have improved so much (46:00). Finally, they preview what the Jets will look like with Aaron Rodgers (51:00) and give out some picks for Wednesday’s games (52:00).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify