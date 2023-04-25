 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Which Team Down 3-1 Has the Best Chance to Come Back? Plus, NFL Draft Preview and Best Bets.

The East Coast Bias boys update their Warriors-Kings picks, Raheem reveals tonight’s bet for The Hundred, and they try to figure out why Will Levis’s odds to be selected first have improved so much

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Four Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


The East Coast Bias boys react to Jimmy Butler’s epic Game 4 performance (1:00) before discussing which team down 3-1 has the best chance to mount a comeback (16:00). Then, they update their Warriors-Kings picks (31:00), Raheem reveals tonight’s bet for The Hundred (42:00), and they try to figure out why Will Levis’s odds to be selected first have improved so much (46:00). Finally, they preview what the Jets will look like with Aaron Rodgers (51:00) and give out some picks for Wednesday’s games (52:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Everything You Need to Know About the Aaron Rodgers Trade

