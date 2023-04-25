Melanie Lynskey and Kate Winslet’s Friendship Breakup, T-Swift’s Dating Rumors, Sofia Richie’s Wedding, and More

Juliet and Amanda return to discuss a plethora of celebrity news and gossip, getting into it first with Melanie Lynskey’s interview on her and Kate Winslet’s heartbreaking friendship breakup after filming Heavenly Creatures in 1994. Next they discuss what is rumored to be Taylor Swift moving on quickly from Joe Alwyn and on to F1 racer Fernando Alonso (but nothing is confirmed). The ladies also discuss Sofia Richie’s wedding, as well as the Arnault family in its French Succession era, and more!
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley
