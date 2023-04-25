Aaron Rodgers Is Officially a NY Jet, Plus Rangers-Devils Tied at Two

(0:35) — SEAN FENNESSEY: The Ringer’s Sean Fennessey returns to discuss the Jets landing Aaron Rodgers, his optimism for the 2023 season, and the Knicks’ postseason run.
(21:10) — TWITTER SPACES: JJ returns to Spaces to discuss the Rangers and Devils being tied at two games apiece, the Aaron Rodgers trade, and more.
Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Sean Fennessey
Producer: Stefan Anderson
