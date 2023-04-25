 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Aaron Rodgers Is Officially a NY Jet, Plus Rangers-Devils Tied at Two

Sean Fennessey returns to discuss the Jets landing Aaron Rodgers, and JJ discusses the Rangers and Devils being tied at two games apiece

By John Jastremski
SPORTS-FBN-RAIDERS-RODGERS-TB Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images


(0:35) — SEAN FENNESSEY: The Ringer’s Sean Fennessey returns to discuss the Jets landing Aaron Rodgers, his optimism for the 2023 season, and the Knicks’ postseason run.

(21:10) — TWITTER SPACES: JJ returns to Spaces to discuss the Rangers and Devils being tied at two games apiece, the Aaron Rodgers trade, and more.

‌We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Sean Fennessey
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Play

The 2023 NFL Metal Draft: Deus ex Machina

This year’s Metal Draft pushes outward into the upper reaches of the atmosphere and into the depths of the dark heart of artificial intelligence

By Danny Kelly and Chris Ryan

NFL Draft Preview and NHL Playoff Futures

Tate Frazier hosts Kevin Clark to preview the NFL draft and more. Plus, Katie Baker joins the show to discuss the biggest story lines from the NHL.

By Tate Frazier

The Most Important Thing Most Americans Misunderstand About Insomnia

Derek and Dr. Jade Wu discuss Americans’ anxiety about sleep and the connection between sleep and health

By Derek Thompson

Should We Be Surprised By What Jimmy Butler and LeBron James Did?

Seerat and Michael share their reactions to Jimmy Butler’s amazing performance in the Heat’s win over the Bucks on Monday night

By Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina

Tucker and Don’s Exits, and the Case for Reparations for White People

Van and Rachel react to the breaking news about Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon leaving their respective networks

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Melanie Lynskey and Kate Winslet’s Friendship Breakup, T-Swift’s Dating Rumors, Sofia Richie’s Wedding, and More

Juliet and Amanda also discuss the Arnault family in its French ‘Succession’ era

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins