NFL Draft Preview and NHL Playoff Futures

Tate Frazier hosts Kevin Clark to preview the NFL draft, talk over/unders for the number of QBs that will go in the first round, discuss their favorite players outside of opening night, and more. Plus, Katie Baker joins the show to discuss the biggest story lines from the NHL playoffs and best bets for the Eastern and Western Conference winners and Stanley Cup champions.
Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Kevin Clark and Katie Baker
Producers: Danny Corrales, Conor Nevins, and Tucker Tashjian
