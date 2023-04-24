Aaron Rodgers Has Been Traded to the New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers is finally headed to the Big Apple after it was announced a couple months back that he intended to play for the Jets. Sheil and Ben are back for Part 2 of Extra Point Taken to discuss the breaking news and what this means for both the Jets and the Packers. Did the Jets give up too much for the aging four-time MVP, or is the small window of opportunity worth it?
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff AugustinAdditional
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
