 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Aaron Rodgers Has Been Traded to the New York Jets

Ben and Sheil react to the trade and break down what the move means for each team

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Aaron Rodgers is finally headed to the Big Apple after it was announced a couple months back that he intended to play for the Jets. Sheil and Ben are back for Part 2 of Extra Point Taken to discuss the breaking news and what this means for both the Jets and the Packers. Did the Jets give up too much for the aging four-time MVP, or is the small window of opportunity worth it?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff AugustinAdditional
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon Out, the ESPN Layoffs, and RIP BuzzFeed News

The guys also discuss Ron DeSantis’s chances in a Republican primary against Donald Trump

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Another Executive Sex Scandal? How NBCU Can Pick Up the Pieces.

Matt and Lucas discuss CEO Jeff Shell’s resignation after an investigation into an inappropriate relationship

By Matthew Belloni

Three Draft Predictions and Draft Over/Unders

Sheil and Ben kick off NFL draft week with some thoughts on how the draft will play out

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

The Warriors Even the Series 2-2, Ejections in the NBA Playoffs, and the ‘Snowfall’ Series Finale

Logan and Raja also preview Monday’s Game 4 matchups between Milwaukee and Miami and Memphis and Los Angeles

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Newcastle Dismantle Spurs, Who Then Fire Stellini. Dortmund Go to the Top of the Bundesliga, and Much More.

Musa and Ryan also do a quick roundup around Europe, including the Women’s Champions League

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Potential CM Punk Matches at AEW All In? (Featuring Phil Schneider)

Plus, Kaz relishes the Knicks’ huge playoff win

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and 1 more