Three Draft Predictions and Draft Over/Unders

The 2023 NFL draft week is finally here! Sheil and Ben have finally ground out the tape of every player possible and have each come up with three big draft predictions about what they think will happen this year. Which teams will be trading up or down to secure more players or more picks? Plus, draft over/unders are always fun. Find out which players gamblers should keep an eye on to place their wagers with.
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
