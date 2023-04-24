 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arsenal and Chelsea Have All to Play For in the UWCL

The crew also reflects on a chaotic weekend at the bottom of the WSL and Bristol City’s promotion back to the top flight

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
VfL Wolfsburg v Arsenal: Semifinal 1st Leg - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images


Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Gilly Flaherty, Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss the first legs of the Champions League semifinals between Chelsea and Barcelona and Wolfsburg and Arsenal. They also reflect on a chaotic weekend at the bottom of the WSL and Bristol City’s promotion back to the top flight.

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Gilly Flaherty, Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

