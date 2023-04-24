Drew Bledsoe on His Pats Career and the Kraft-Belichick Relationship



Brian talks about the Celtics’ solid win in Atlanta, the team’s increased physicality, and Jaylen Brown ditching the mask and having a big game (0:30). Then, Brian chats with Patriots Hall of Famer Drew Bledsoe on life after football, his Patriots career, Mac Jones’s potential, Kraft and Belichick’s relationship, and more (24:30). Brian ends by recapping the Bruins’ Game 4 win over the Panthers, as well as the Red Sox’s series win in Milwaukee (52:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Drew Bledsoe

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

