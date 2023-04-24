Mexico’s Top Five Locations for Mexican Cuisine, Asada Invites, and Taco Madness With Bricia Lopez and Javier Cabral



This episode begins with an introduction to two very influential figures in Mezcal cuisine and Mexican food culture in the U.S., Mexican American authors Bricia Lopez and Javier Cabral. Oaxacan restaurateur Bricia brought food for Dave and Chris from her Los Angeles restaurant, Guelaguetza. As they enjoy chile relleno and tamale mole, a discussion sparks about proper etiquette when ordering food in a foreign language. Javier, who is the editor-in-chief of L.A. Taco, then shares his advice with the group. Dave asks the coauthors to share their top five locations for food in Mexico, which leads to a discussion that journeys through the beautiful country and its cuisine. Later, they share all of the details of their new book, Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling. Bricia describes an asada for Dave and Chris and extends an invite along with rules for attendance. The pambazo conversation from last episode continues as the guests taste test Dave’s recommendation for pombazos in L.A. and give their blessing. The conversation wraps with Javier sharing that L.A. Tacos’ Taco Madness 2023 is coming up on May 6.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guests: Bricia Lopez and Javier Cabral

Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, and Gabi Marler

