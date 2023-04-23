 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 5 Recap

Bill, Sean, and Joanna discuss the alarming revelations regarding Lukas Matsson’s personal life and the complicated dynamic between him and the Roy siblings

By Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Joanna Robinson
Bill, Sean, and Joanna are back to break down the fifth episode of Succession Season 4. They discuss the alarming revelations regarding Lukas Matsson’s personal life and the complicated dynamic between him and the Roy siblings. Along the way, they also talk about Roman and Kendall’s inability to effectively handle the GoJo deal and Shiv’s behind-the-scenes strategic maneuvering. They close with predictions on who will be running Waystar Royco at the end of the season.

Hosts: Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Kai Grady

