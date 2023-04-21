 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad Save UFC 288. Plus: the Return of The Apex and the Fight of the Century?!?!

The guys also talk the fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis, Dana White’s UFC announcements, UFC 289, and much more

By Ariel Helwani and Chuck Mindenhall
MMA: APR 08 UFC 287 Photo by Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Luckily for Petesy and Chuck, Ariel has carved out some time for the lads on this week’s episode. From his hotel in Las Vegas, Ariel discusses the following with the other members of 3PAC on today’s show:

  • Saturday’s boxing fight between two undefeated fighters: Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis, and why this fight should have massive appeal to MMA fans (2:18)
  • An avalanche of UFC fight announcements from Dana White yesterday (18:38)
  • Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad stepping up on two weeks’ notice for UFC 288, why this fight worries Petesy, and whether there’s any chance the winner supplants Colby Covington as Leon Edwards’s next welterweight title challenger (22:12)
  • Excitement levels for UFC 289 now that Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush are joining the card headlined by the biggest trilogy in MMA history: Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña (34:33)

Plus, Petesy sells you on KSW 40, and Chuck has a brilliant idea for Sergei Pavlovich.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Fights

The Latest

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bets for Friday’s Playoff Games

Will the Celtics go up 3-0 against Trae Young and the Hawks? And are the Knicks or Cavs a better moneyline bet for Game 3? Check out The Ringer Gambling Show’s betting guide to beat the odds.

By Raheem Palmer

Friday Night NBA Preview and Best Bets

The East Coast Bias boys recap Thursday’s NBA playoff games and look ahead to Friday and Saturday

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Did ‘Picard’ Pull Off the Greatest Turnaround in TV History?

The ‘Star Trek’ sequel set out to eschew nostalgia and chart a new course. But after a disastrous second season, ‘Picard’ set a new heading and brought back its legacy characters—and just may have authored the greatest course correction in the history of the small screen.

By Ben Lindbergh
Play

The Galaxy Foamposites Are Back, Plus Giannis’s New Shoe

The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre discusses the restocking of the Jordan 1 "Lost & Found," the return of the Galaxy Foamposites, and the new Nike Giannis Immortality 3. Big Wos also breaks down some new off-court fits from Jayson Tatum, Quentin Grimes, and Russell Westbrook.

By Wosny Lambre
Play

Don’t Be Surprised When Will Levis Becomes an NFL Veteran

Solak explains why he thinks Levis could be an NFL starter for years to come

By Ben Solak

‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 5 Precap

Chris and Wos also discuss the day-by-day time layout of the season, their favorite scenes from Episode 4, and the ‘Succession’-like scandals currently surrounding Fox News and Rupert Murdoch

By Chris Ryan and Wosny Lambre