Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad Save UFC 288. Plus: the Return of The Apex and the Fight of the Century?!?!

Luckily for Petesy and Chuck, Ariel has carved out some time for the lads on this week’s episode. From his hotel in Las Vegas, Ariel discusses the following with the other members of 3PAC on today’s show:
- Saturday’s boxing fight between two undefeated fighters: Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis, and why this fight should have massive appeal to MMA fans (2:18)
- An avalanche of UFC fight announcements from Dana White yesterday (18:38)
- Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad stepping up on two weeks’ notice for UFC 288, why this fight worries Petesy, and whether there’s any chance the winner supplants Colby Covington as Leon Edwards’s next welterweight title challenger (22:12)
- Excitement levels for UFC 289 now that Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush are joining the card headlined by the biggest trilogy in MMA history: Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña (34:33)
Plus, Petesy sells you on KSW 40, and Chuck has a brilliant idea for Sergei Pavlovich.
Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
Subscribe: Spotify