‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 5 Precap

Chris and Wos also discuss the day-by-day time layout of the season, their favorite scenes from Episode 4, and the ‘Succession’-like scandals currently surrounding Fox News and Rupert Murdoch

By Chris Ryan and Wosny Lambre
Chris and Wos begin their conversation by dissecting the siblings’ state of mind in the wake of Logan’s untimely death and Marcia’s icy return to the dramatic fold. After the break, they discuss the day-by-day time layout of the season, their favorite scenes from Episode 4, and the Succession-like scandals currently surrounding Fox News and Rupert Murdoch (14:00). Finally, they share what they’re looking out for in Episode 5 (20:34).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Wosny Lambre
Producers: Chris Sutton and Kaya McMullen

