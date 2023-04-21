The ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 8 Deep Dive

It’s time for Mal and Jo to take one more dip into the living waters of Mandalore for the Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian. They dive deep, discussing everything in the episode from the fate of the darksaber to Gideon’s clones and Grogu’s adoption. They also talk about their thoughts on the season as a whole. Later, they are joined by Ben Lindbergh to give out some reading recommendations ahead of Ahsoka (2:43:00).
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
