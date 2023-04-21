The ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 8 Deep Dive



It’s time for Mal and Jo to take one more dip into the living waters of Mandalore for the Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian. They dive deep, discussing everything in the episode from the fate of the darksaber to Gideon’s clones and Grogu’s adoption. They also talk about their thoughts on the season as a whole. Later, they are joined by Ben Lindbergh to give out some reading recommendations ahead of Ahsoka (2:43:00).

‌Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Guest: Ben Lindbergh

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

