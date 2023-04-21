 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 8 Deep Dive

Plus, Ben Lindbergh joins the show to give out some reading recommendations ahead of ‘Ahsoka’

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and Ben Lindbergh
Disney


It’s time for Mal and Jo to take one more dip into the living waters of Mandalore for the Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian. They dive deep, discussing everything in the episode from the fate of the darksaber to Gideon’s clones and Grogu’s adoption. They also talk about their thoughts on the season as a whole. Later, they are joined by Ben Lindbergh to give out some reading recommendations ahead of Ahsoka (2:43:00).

‌Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

Fox V. Dominion, and Lee Merritt on Representing the Family of Ralph Yarl

Plus, updates on the Jonathan Majors situation

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Coachella Experience and Hailey Bieber’s New Cooking Show

Plus, Kate, Amelia, and Liz discuss Rachel McAdams’s movie roles

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

CM Punk’s Potential AEW Return, Explained

After months of silence, the pro wrestling rumor mill has been circulating reports of CM Punk making his way back to AEW. Could this be the return of the snake?

By Phil Schneider

Illegal Monkey Labor, Coriander Pizza, and Tasting a Canary Island Cheese Board in Tenerife

Juliet and Jacoby’s second stop on their Spain trip is Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

‘Beau Is Afraid’: The Most Audacious and Polarizing Movie of the Year, With Ari Aster!

Ari Aster joins to discuss how he made his thrilling new movie, ‘Beau Is Afraid’

By Sean Fennessey and Adam Nayman

Gervonta “Tank” Davis Talks Ryan Garcia, and Joe Fortenbaugh Helps Handicap Davis-Garcia

Raheem and Joe talk fight night and Vegas, then Gervonta joins to give us an inside look on his mindset going into the fight and more

By Raheem Palmer