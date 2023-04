Mallory and Joanna break down Yellowjackets Season 2, Episode 5: “Two Truths and a Lie.” They break down Javi’s return, Lottie’s obsession with Shauna’s baby, and the tragic end to Misty and Crystal’s friendship. Plus, they talk about Randy’s inability to get the job done when called upon, where dark Tai wants to go with Van, and when Shauna will join the rest of the Yellowjackets to confront Lottie.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

