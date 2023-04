Juliet returns this week with a very special guest, Bachelor cast member Gabi Elnicki, to discuss life after being on The Bachelor this season. The two discuss her time on The Bachelor, her filming experience, her friendships with other cast members, her college and career life, and where she sees herself in the next few years.

Host: Juliet Litman

Guest: Gabi Elnicki

Producer: Jade Whaley

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS