Speaking About Food With Authority: Pambazos, Food Snobs, and Food Ranking Culture



This episode begins with Dave and Chris taking us on a journey through their favorite snacks at Spotify headquarters. Dave then realizes that he could make a delicious pozole using one of the snacks found in the lobby. This discovery then sparks a discussion about whether or not chefs should create their own take on cultural favorites. Dave, Chris, and Euno later share that they came upon a random food truck where Dave ended up discovering a new dish to love: pambazo (a Mexican sandwich made with pambazo bread, and dipped and fried in red sauce). This led Dave to wonder when a person has the right to recommend and/or rank food for others. The guys also discuss whether or not “best of” lists help or hurt restaurants. They wrap up the episode by discussing Dine L.A. Restaurant Week and when it’s time to introduce or scrap food dishes at a restaurant.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Euno Lee

Producer: Cory McConnell, Victoria Valencia, Gabi Marler

