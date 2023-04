Chris and Andy talk about how HBO Max will soon become just Max and what it means when a prestige TV brand gets diluted (1:00). Then they talk about the latest episode of Top Chef (35:08) and the second season of 100 Foot Wave (47:02) before Bridget Everett joins Chris to talk about the upcoming second season of her show Somebody Somewhere (57:09).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Guest: Bridget Everett

Producer: Kaya McMullen

