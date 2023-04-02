 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tracee Ellis Ross on ‘I Am America’

Larry is joined by actress Tracee Ellis Ross to talk about her new podcast and detail the amazing individuals and stories featured in the show

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
Fashion Trust US Awards - Arrivals Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage,,


Larry is joined by actress Tracee Ellis Ross and they begin their conversation by sharing what they’ve learned about themselves and society through the events of the pandemic. Next, Tracee talks about her new podcast I Am America, explains why she wanted to start the project, and details some of the amazing individuals and stories featured in the show (18:22). After the break, they dive into their shared love of cinematic storytelling, their individual acting processes, and Tracee’s professional chemistry with her ‘Black-ish’ co-star Anthony Anderson (36:03). Finally, they discuss some of Tracee’s most recent roles, her new hair care company Pattern, and the enduring qualities of her iconic mom Diana Ross (51:35).

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Tracee Ellis Ross
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

