‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 2 Recap



Bill, Sean, and Joanna are back to break down the second episode of Succession Season 4. They discuss Logan Roy’s explosive speech at ATN and the increasing possibility of his demise by season’s end, Connor’s chaotic rehearsal dinner, and the inevitable dissolution of the Roy siblings’ partnership. Along the way, they also talk about whether Shiv’s motives this season are personal or strategic, as well as the fascinating evolution of Kerry as a fringe character turned series regular. They close with the biggest winners and losers of the episode and the best quotes, then make their predictions for next week.

Hosts: Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Joanna Robinson

Producer: Kai Grady

