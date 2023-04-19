 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Girl Code in the “Scandoval” From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Erika is joined this week by Rachel Lindsay to break down the friend group dynamics from this year’s most shocking reality TV scandal

By Erika Ramirez
Vanderpump Rules - Season 10 Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images


Erika is joined this week by Rachel Lindsay, host of Higher Learning and Morally Corrupt at The Ringer, to break down the friend group dynamics and girl code implications from the most shocking scandal in the reality television world this year, the “Scandoval” from Vanderpump Rules. If you’d like to give your thoughts on the girl code, blowing up a friend group, or anything else we talked about on the podcast, email us at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

Host: Erika Ramirez
Guest: Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Sasha Ashall and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme Music: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

