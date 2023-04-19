Girl Code in the “Scandoval” From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Erika is joined this week by Rachel Lindsay, host of Higher Learning and Morally Corrupt at The Ringer, to break down the friend group dynamics and girl code implications from the most shocking scandal in the reality television world this year, the “Scandoval” from Vanderpump Rules. If you’d like to give your thoughts on the girl code, blowing up a friend group, or anything else we talked about on the podcast, email us at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.
Host: Erika Ramirez
Guest: Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Sasha Ashall and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme Music: Devon Renaldo
