I’ll Do Anything for You, but I Won’t Do That

Jason, Tony, and Chris begin the pod by sharing their reactions to a viral clip making the rounds on the internet. This leads to a story about Jason’s dear Aunt Louise and a breakdown of the White Sox’s victory over the Phillies earlier in the day. Next, Jason and Tony talk about the effect of Jalen Hurts’s new deal on the NFL and an incident that happened to Tony on a recent vacation (21:24). Jason is then joined by Maddie Lee from the Sun-Times for a deep examination of the Cubs’ first 15 games of the season (28:35), and Jason’s fiancée, Dr. Pia Holec, stops by to discuss relationship limits and their upcoming Las Vegas excursion (50:56).
Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Tony Gill, Steve Ceruti, and Chris Sutton
