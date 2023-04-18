 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Inside Fox’s $787 Million Settlement With Dominion and the Future of Fox News

Eriq Gardner joins to discuss the historic Fox News settlement and how it will affect Fox’s election coverage

By Matthew Belloni
Dominion And Fox News Reach Settlement In Defamation Case Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images


Matt is joined by Puck’s Eriq Gardner, who is on the ground in Wilmington, Delaware, to discuss Fox’s $787 million settlement agreement with Dominion Voting Systems, which is the largest defamation settlement in U.S. history. They discuss the precedent set by this case, why the settlement happened when it did, Fox’s lack of public apology, and how this will affect Fox’s coverage of the 2024 election, if at all. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about MLB ratings in the new pitch clock era.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click this link.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Eriq Gardner
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

The ‘Love Is Blind’ Finale: The Best and the Worst

Juliet and Callie also discuss the disastrous live reunion

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Heel Trish Is Back and Speculating on CM Punk’s Return

Plus, debating what’s next with tag titles and reacting to record ‘SummerSlam’ numbers

By Greg Hyde and Peter Rosenberg

Every Prospect That Could Go in the First Round

Plus, debating what the Houston Texans will do with the second pick

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more

‘Beyond the Arc With Kevin O’Connor’: Opening Weekend Playoff Reactions With Rob Mahoney

Kevin O’Connor and Rob Mahoney react to the opening weekend of the NBA playoffs

By Kevin O'Connor and Rob Mahoney

Kings Have Warriors on the Ropes, Eagles Center Jason Kelce on Jalen Hurts’s Contract and Career Stories, Plus ‘The Wager’ Author David Grann

Ryen also talks Draymond Green’s ejection and 76ers-Nets, and Kelce joins to discuss the Eagles’ Super Bowl loss and Hurts’s new contract

By Ryen Russillo

Updated Playoff Series Picks. Plus, Value Future Plays and Tuesday Best Bets.

The guys also talk about whether the Lakers can win the West, share how to bet the Sixers and Bucks, and talk about why Denver is undervalued

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more