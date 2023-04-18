Inside Fox’s $787 Million Settlement With Dominion and the Future of Fox News



Matt is joined by Puck’s Eriq Gardner, who is on the ground in Wilmington, Delaware, to discuss Fox’s $787 million settlement agreement with Dominion Voting Systems, which is the largest defamation settlement in U.S. history. They discuss the precedent set by this case, why the settlement happened when it did, Fox’s lack of public apology, and how this will affect Fox’s coverage of the 2024 election, if at all. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about MLB ratings in the new pitch clock era.

