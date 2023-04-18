 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Every Prospect That Could Go in the First Round

Plus, debating what the Houston Texans will do with the second pick

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images


The guys open with a brief discussion on the increasing likelihood that Bryce Young will be selected as the first overall pick and what the Houston Texans will do with the no. 2 pick (1:52). Next, they walk through which players are first-round locks as well as a few fringe guys who could sneak in at the end of the round (8:28). Finally, they close with America’s favorite segment: Two Jargons, One Lie (52:42).

Check out our 2023 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

